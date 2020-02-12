Trivago -4% after earnings disappoint

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) swings lower in early trading after missing on both lines of its Q4 report.

The company's referral revenue during the quarter was €151.5M vs. €158M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at €18.4M vs FactSet €16.3M.

Trivago's outlook: "Looking at 2020, we do not expect the industry dynamics to change significantly. Google is likely to continue to try to increase its share of total industry profit while large OTAs are likely to continue optimizing their advertising spend and other expenses... However, we believe the positive impact on our business resulting from new entrants, such as Trip.com and AirBnB, will continue but will have a small financial impact on us in 2020."