Exelon warns of criminal, civil risk from federal probes

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) warns it could be subject to criminal or civil penalties in the previously disclosed federal investigations into the company's lobbying activities.

In its Form 10-K, Exelon discloses it received a grand jury subpoena in Q2 2019 from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois requiring information related to lobbying activities in the state, then received a second subpoena on Oct. 4 for records of communications.

The company also says on Oct. 22, it and subsidiary Commonwealth Edison were notified that the SEC opened an investigation into lobbying activities.

Previous disclosures had not listed criminal or civil penalties as risks.