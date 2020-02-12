Zosano down 47% premarket after pricing equity offering

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) craters 47% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its public offering of ~10.1M Class A Units and ~2.2M Class B Units at $0.65 and $0.6499, respectively.

Each Class A Unit consists of one common share and one five-year Series C Warrant to purchase one common share at $0.65.

Each Class B Unit consists of one Series D Pre-Funded Warrant to purchase one common share and one Series C Warrant.

Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional ~1.8M common shares and/or Series C Warrants to purchase up to the same number of shares.

Closing date is February 14.

Yesterday's close was $1.03.