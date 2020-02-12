A value fund picks a beaten down smallcap growth stock, estimates 120% upside

In the January 20th Silver Ring Value Partners letter to LPs, Managing Partner Gary Mishuris explained why his fund added a new position in Covetris (NASDAQ:CVET).

Covetris has two businesses. The Veterinary Distribution business distributes drugs and supplies to veterinarians, while its Vets First Choice business provides Software as a Service to vet clinics that allows veterinarians to fulfil consumer demand for pet medications via mail, and thus recapture a portion of the spend that is leaving the vet channel for online retailers.

Covetris was created from a spin-off and merger which occurred in February 2019. The stock initially began trading around $40, reflecting strong expectations. "The core vet distribution business is very stable, recession—resistant, and had a history of organic sales growth of 6% over the last dozen years. It is an oligopoly with 3 main players and enjoys attractive returns on capital and free cash flow characteristics. Vets First Choice was a business annualizing ~ $200M in revenue and growing around 40% per year. It was still early in its adoption curve and was reinvesting all of its profits into growth. While it wasn’t currently making any money, at scale the business model should be capable of much higher profit margins than the distribution business, with a much lower capital intensity."

In August 2019, the company reported a weak quarter with organic sales declines in the distribution business. Management lowered guidance and the stock fell to the mid-teens. Then, in October 2019, Covetris announced that it was replacing its CEO, and the stock fell to a low of $9.

Gary Mishuris is confident that Covetris' disappointing sales growth was due to poor execution under the old CEO rather than a secular sales decline. The evidence is that the two main competitors are producing positive sales growth, and there is no unusual turnover in Covetris' sales force. While online pet suppliers are taking some market share, and there is some consolidation of suppliers, neither of these factors should result in a sharp deceleration of growth.

"I did not find evidence of deep structural issues. On the contrary, therewere several indications that the issues were mostly temporary and could be fixed over time. My conclusion was that this was not as high-growth or as good of a business as it had been over the prior decade, but that it was still quite a good business with positive organic sales growth in its future."

"The market’s view on the business now drastically diverged from my weII-researched assessment. My base case intrinsic value was around $30 per share." Covetris (CVET) closed yesterday at $13.67, implying almost 12% upside.

Gary Mishuris' full discussion of CVET in his letter to LPs is entertaining and provides more detail.