Nomura sees double-digit profit growth for Hilton

Nomura Instinet raises estimates on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) following the hotel giant's better-than-anticipated EBITDA growth outlook.

"Despite a RevPAR outlook of 0-1%, the company should generate 5- 7% fee revenue growth. In addition, flagging owned hotel performance is more than offset by ~$40mn of SG&A cost savings. We are assume minimal RevPAR growth through 2021 (~1%), but developer demand for franchising HLT’s high return brands remains strong. We estimate ~6% unit-driven fee growth through 2021, driving ~7% EBITDA growth, and share repurchases should lift EPS growth to 10%," updates analyst Harry Curtis.

Curtis and team hike the price target on Buy-rated Hilton to $130 from $121 vs. the average sell-side PT of $113.56.