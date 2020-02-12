TEVA, SHOP among premarket gainers

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +20% on discussing the potential role of Ampligen for use against the Wuhan 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) +19% on CE Mark for pediatric use of Senhance.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) +11% on Q4 results.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) +9% on revised design of reloxaliase study.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) +7% on Q4 results.
Harmony Gold Mining Company (NYSE:HMY) +7% as AngloGold to sell South African assets to Harmony.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) +6%. on Q4 results.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) +6%. on Q4 results.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) +5%.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM) +5%.