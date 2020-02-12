Worthington to close Wooster oil and gas operations

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) says it plans to close its oil and gas equipment manufacturing plant in Wooster, Ohio by May 31, and consolidate the operations into its existing facility in Bremen, Ohio.

Worthington says the cost-cutting move will affect 122 Wooster employees, and more than half will have the opportunity to transfer to Bremen.

The company says the Bremen facility, which primarily serves customers in the eastern U.S., recently added capabilities with the purchase of a paint and blast facility; a plant in Tulsa, Okla., serves oil and gas customers in the western U.S.