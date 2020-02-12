Global Payments 2020 revenue guidance disappoints

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) falls 1.0% in premarket trading after guidance for 2020 GAAP revenue of $8.45B-$8.52B trails the consensus estimate of $8.74B.

Sees 2020 adjusted EPS of $7.43-$7.62; compares with consensus of $7.56.

Expects annual run-rate expense synergies from its acquisition of TSYS of at least $350M within three years, up from prior expectation of more than $325M; still expects annual run-rate revenue synergies of at least $125M from the merger within that same period.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.62 exceeds consensus of $1.60 and rises from $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 GAAP revenue of $1.99B falls short of the $2.06B consensus and compares with $880.6M in Q4 2018.

Q4 adjusted operating income of $690.2M more than doubled from $328.3M in the year-ago quarter.

