PolarityTE down 46% premarket after pricing equity offering

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) has priced its public offering of ~10.6M common shares and warrants to purchase up to same number of common shares at a combined price of $2.35 per share and warrant, for a gross offering size of $25M.

Each seven-year warrant will have an exercise price of $2.80 per share.

Net proceeds will be used for commercialization of SkinTE, R&D activities, for commercialization and required registration or approval of its product candidates and for other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is February 14.