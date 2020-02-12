Discover boosts acceptance of its cards in Oman

Discover Financial Services' (NYSE:DFS) Global Network unit signs an agreement with the National Bank of Oman to increase acceptance for Discover, Diners Club International, and affiliate network cards.

While Discover has been accepted at merchants across the region for several years, the relationship with NBO will increase the number of places Discover Global Network cards are accepted with a focus on travel and entertainment merchants.

Ricardo Leite, senior vice president of international markets at Discover, notes that Oman is a key market due to the number of tourists traveling from Europe and Russia in the region.