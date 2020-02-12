Activision +1% as SunTrust raises target

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up 1% premarket after SunTrust boosted its price target, citing quarterly results that prompted an increase to 2020 estimates.

The firm raised its target to $68 from $61, implying 11% upside.

It also increased full-year estimates for EPS to $2.48 from $2.43, and for bookings to $6.78B from $6.73B.

Next catalysts up include a battle royale/free-to-play mode for the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, along with the reveal of the next CoD title coming early this year.