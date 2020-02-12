Noble Energy takes $1.1B writedown on Eagle Ford gas assets

  • Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) -0.7% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and a slight Y/Y revenue decline.
  • On an unadjusted basis, Noble says it lost $1.21B vs. an $820M profit in the year-ago quarter, as it took a $1.16B charge related to its Eagle Ford assets, becoming the latest producer to write down the value of its natural gas holdings as prices plunge amid record U.S. production and a global glut.
  • Noble also is cutting planned spending for 2020 to $1.6B-$1.8B, a ~$560M reduction from 2019 and $400M less than its previous estimate.
  • Capex within the U.S. program is planned at slightly more than $1.3B, with 60% allocated to the DJ Basin and 40% to the Delaware Basin, with no new activity planned for Eagle Ford; Noble plans to drill and complete 110-120 wells in the DJ Basin and 50-60 wells in the Delaware Basin in 2020.
  • Q4 capex came in below the low end of guidance, primarily driven by delivery of the Leviathan project, and unit production expenses also were below the low end of guidance.
  • Q4 sales volumes rose 6.6% Y/Y to 373K boe/day, near the top end of company guidance.
  • Noble expects 2020 sales volumes of 385K-405K boe/day, ~10% higher than 2019 at the midpoint, boosted by the Leviathan project, which went online at the end of 2019.
