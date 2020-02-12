Carnival estimates profit hit from coronavirus

Carnival Corporation (CCL N/A ) says travel restrictions as a result of Coronavirus are now resulting in the cancellation of voyages in other parts of Asia outside of China.

The cruise line operator warns that the impact on its global bookings and cancelled voyages will have a material impact on its financial results which was not anticipated in the prior 2020 earnings guidance.

Carnival says if it were to suspend all of its operations in Asia through the end of April, the impact on full-year EPS would be $0.55 to $0.65 per share.

The company is currently evaluating contingency plans to mitigate the impact and will provide an update with its Q1 report in late March.

