Promotional pressure easing at Urban Outfitters

Wedbush Securities stays on the sidelines with Urban Outfitters (URBN N/A ) after taking in the retailer's Q4 sales update.

Analyst Jen Redding says the promotional cadence at Urban Outfitters appears to have improved as Q4 closed, with trends looking up in February according to the firm's promo tracker.

"We see easing pressures as a potential positive for shares into Spring, assuming trends continue. With much of 1Q20 remaining, we remain on the sidelines until visibility on the Urban brand turnaround improves evidenced by lower promotions Y/Y and improving retail sales over a longer period," writes Redding.

Wedbush has a Neutral rating on URBN and price target of $25.00.

