Nvidia targets hiked on data center upside

Nvidia (NVDA +1.1% ) is seeing price-target hikes around the Street ahead of its earnings report set for after the close tomorrow, based on optimism around its data center chips.

Jefferies raised to a Street high of $315 from $255, pointing to trends indicating excess capacity in the data center processor business has been absorbed, and "equipment is being ordered in line with demand." The target implies 16% upside.

That business has increasing "visibility," Susquehanna says in raising its target to $310 from $285; it notes a normal beat-and-raise may be affected by some conservatism around the coronavirus.

And Wedbush expects some upside in data-center sales amid "recent stronger hyperscale buying trends." It's raised its target to $295 from $243.

Wells Fargo had increased its target to $290 yesterday, also with an eye to reaccelerating data center growth.

The sell side is Bullish on Nvidia, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.