Oppenheimer sees Akamai Technologies running higher
Feb. 12, 2020 9:47 AM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)AKAMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer hikes its price target on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) after taking in the Q4 report, which showed off accelerating revenue.
- "We believe that AKAM has unique cloud infrastructure in 4,000 locations globally, with the ability to deploy many new services on this infrastructure, particularly security. Guidance was in line on revenue and slightly above on EBITDA."
- "We are increasing our price target to $112 (from $100) based on ~5x our 2021E revenue, 12x ebitda and supported by our DCF model. We expect improving CDN growth from accelerating OTT/gaming growth and major events in 2020 (Olympics, presidential election)."
- The average sell-side rating and Quant Rating on AKAM are both Bullish.
