Stocks set new highs at the open; energy stocks blast ahead

Stocks continue their bullish trend, with all three top market benchmarks hitting new all-time highs, as investors remain unfazed by the coronavirus and choose to stay upbeat on the economy and monetary policy; Dow +0.7% , S&P 500 +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

"The market is finding a way to consistently see the positive in everything in the absence of bad news," says James Athey, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who also cautions that the economic impact of the virus is still unclear.

European bourses also sprint higher, with Germany's DAX +0.8% , France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8% .

In the U.S., Wynn Resorts ( +2.6% ) and Las Vegas Sands ( +2% ) - tied to coronavirus worries because of their exposure to the Chinese market - each open with strong gains, and airlines Delta ( +1.6% ) and American ( +1.6% ) also are on the move.

An early look at the S&P sectors shows energy ( +1.7% ) leading the advance, followed by consumer discretionary ( +0.7% ) and communication services ( +0.7% ), while utilities ( -0.2% ) and real estate ( -0.2% ) open in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.44% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.62%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.81.