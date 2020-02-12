Stocks set new highs at the open; energy stocks blast ahead

Stocks continue their bullish trend, with all three top market benchmarks hitting new all-time highs, as investors remain unfazed by the coronavirus and choose to stay upbeat on the economy and monetary policy; Dow +0.7%, S&P 500 +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.4%.
"The market is finding a way to consistently see the positive in everything in the absence of bad news," says James Athey, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, who also cautions that the economic impact of the virus is still unclear.
European bourses also sprint higher, with Germany's DAX +0.8%, France's CAC +0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.6%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.8%.
In the U.S., Wynn Resorts (+2.6%) and Las Vegas Sands (+2%) - tied to coronavirus worries because of their exposure to the Chinese market - each open with strong gains, and airlines Delta (+1.6%) and American (+1.6%) also are on the move.
An early look at the S&P sectors shows energy (+1.7%) leading the advance, followed by consumer discretionary (+0.7%) and communication services (+0.7%), while utilities (-0.2%) and real estate (-0.2%) open in the red.
U.S. Treasury prices tick lower, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.44% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.62%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.81.
WTI crude oil +3% to $51.46/bbl.