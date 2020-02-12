Oppenheimer stays cautious on NCR

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on NCR Corp. (NCR -0.1% ) after pointing to the company's weaker-than-anticipated guidance.

"The company provided 2020 EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.85, well below our/Street’s $3.10/$3.07E, as management will continue to face meaningful headwinds from efforts to shift software sales to a recurring model. Revenue growth guidance of 0-1% YoY also includes ~1.5% of shift headwinds. We lower our FY2020 adjusted EPS to $2.75 from $3.10."

The firm notes that NCR is only entering year 2 of its 5-year plan to shift toward higher recurring revenues and is expected to see mounting headwinds after 2020.

