Insperity plunges 24.7% due to weak margins

Insperity ( NSP -24.7% ) reports revenue increase of 11.7% Y/Y in Q4 to $1.08B, on 10% increase in the average number of worksite employees paid/ month.

Adj. EBITDA per WSEE per month declined 22.2% Y/Y to $56.

Cash outlays in 2019 included the repurchase of ~2.13M shares at a cost of $203M, dividends totaling $48.6M and capex of $56.3M.

Adj. cash, equivalents and marketable securities at Dec. 31, 2019 were $107.9M, and $269.4M was outstanding under $500M credit facility.

“In 2019, we made important progress on key strategic initiatives that will allow us to continue to capitalize on our vast and dynamic market opportunity in the years ahead.” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and CEO.

Q1 Outlook: Average WSEEs 238-240.2K (+5.5%-6.5% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA: $98-103M (-3.4%-1.5% Y/Y) Adj. EPS: $1.61-1.70 (-18.7% to -14.1% Y/Y).

FY 2020 Outlook: Average WSEEs 249.7-254.4K (+6%-8% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA: $250-274M (+10% Y/Y) Adj. EPS: $3.73-4.16 (-10% to 0% Y/Y).

