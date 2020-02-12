Investor sentiment improves on shipping

The rally in shipping stocks is extending into a second day with tanker and dry bulk rates reported to be improved.

While the partial shutdown of China industrial production has been a major talking point in the sector, the latest developments on the coronavirus indicate a slowdown in the growth rate of the outbreak.

Notable gainers on the day include GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) +8.9% , Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) +6.9% , Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) +5.9% , Teekay (NYSE:TK) +5.3% , Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) +5.2% , Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) +5.0% , DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) +4.5% , Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) +4.2% , Euronav (NYSE:EURN) +3.3% and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) +3.3% .

38 of the 42 shipping stocks with a market cap of $50M or over are in positive territory on the day.