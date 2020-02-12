Bunge Q4 profit easily tops view, sees 2020 in line with last year

Bunge (BG +3.3% ) blasts higher in early trading after routing Q4 earnings estimates, although revenues fell 6.6% Y/Y to $10.78B, as segment margins improved across its businesses.

Within Bunge's major business segments, agribusiness sales fell 8.7% to $7.41B and edible oil products sales rose 2.8% to $2.42B.

Bunge says Q4 adjusted EBIT for agribusiness rose more than 3x to $177M, as more oil demand lifted sales of soft seeds and drove higher results in South America.

The company also says higher sales in Argentina helped the grains unit report positive adjusted EBIT margins compared with a negative margin last year.

For 2020, Bunge expects earnings to be "broadly in line" with 2019, when excluding items such as the gain on its Beyond Meat investment and a depreciation benefit in its sugar and bioenergy business.