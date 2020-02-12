Adient +6% after Morgan Stanley exits the bear camp

Morgan Stanley lifts Adient (ADNT +6.2% ) to an Equal-weight rating from Underweight after accounting for the sale of Yanfeng Global Automotive Interior Systems in China.

Analyst Adam Jonas also points to gradual improvement in the seat structures & mechanisms business, stabilizing production data in China and a lower leverage ratio (down to 3.1X) for Adient.

"Our $27 price target is based on a sum-of-the-parts, with 6.0x 2021 EV / EBITDA for Seating (discount to the 6.5x that we apply to the seating business at LEA, which has better growth & margins), 9.0x 2021 P / E for Equity Income (consistent with the historical multiple for Huayu Automotive Systems), and a 10% discount to the sum-of-the-parts (management considers the seating business in China to be core to the company)," writes Jonas. The average sell-side PT is $28.50.