Kosmos inks Greater Tortue LNG supply deal with BP

Kosmos Energy (KOS +3.2% ) says it signed a liquefied natural gas supply deal with BP for volumes from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 project.

The agreement is for 2.45M metric tons/year of LNG for an initial term of up to 20 years.

Kosmos says it will book net proved reserves of ~100M boe associated with Phase 1, as evaluated by the company's independent reserve auditor.

Kosmos says adjusting for the additional volumes will increase its total 1P reserves to 268M boe from 169M at the end of 2019.