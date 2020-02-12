RAVE Restaurant -2.8% post Q2 results

Feb. 12, 2020 10:36 AM ETRAVEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • RAVE Restaurant (RAVE -2.8%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 11.3% Y/Y to $2.83M.
  • Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.4% Y/Y.
  • Pie Five comparable store retail sales decreased 11.0% Y/Y.
  • Pizza Inn domestic unit count including PIE finished at 153.
  • Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 34.
  • Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 53.
  • Adj. EBITDA decreased $0.1M from 91K to 2K.
  • Cash and equivalents decreased $0.3M to $2M.
  • “For the first time in years, we are making strategic investments in consumer research that will provide a more analytical approach to creating marketing initiatives that will drive profitable traffic." said Brandon Solano, CEO.
