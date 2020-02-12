Rolls-Royce reconsiders Boeing's NMA program

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY N/A ) is "open-minded" on whether it will join Boeing in a fresh attempt at a mid-market jet designed to carry 220-270 passengers.

The comments come a year after Rolls-Royce dropped out of the race to power Boeing's New Midsize Airplane, saying it did not want to risk more disruption for airline customers by rushing out a product without extensive testing.

Boeing had originally planned a 2025 entry to service for the jet, but with the continued 737 MAX crisis, it may not reach the market until 2028.