Acco Brands runs to new high after earnings topper
Feb. 12, 2020 10:42 AM ETACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)ACCOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- ACCO Brands (ACCO +17.5%) pops after the company cruises past estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.
- Comparable sales fell 1.3% during the quarter as lower volume more than offset higher pricing. Acquisition added 4.7 percentage points of growth to offset an adverse F/X impact of 1.9 percentage points.
- Operating income was $68.1M vs. $66.0M a year ago.
- Shares of ACCO carved out a new 52-week high of $11.38 earlier in the session.
