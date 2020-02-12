Acco Brands runs to new high after earnings topper

Feb. 12, 2020 10:42 AM ETACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)ACCOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • ACCO Brands (ACCO +17.5%) pops after the company cruises past estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.
  • Comparable sales fell 1.3% during the quarter as lower volume more than offset higher pricing. Acquisition added 4.7 percentage points of growth to offset an adverse F/X impact of 1.9 percentage points.
  • Operating income was $68.1M vs. $66.0M a year ago.
  • Shares of ACCO carved out a new 52-week high of $11.38 earlier in the session.
  • Previously: ACCO Brands EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 11)
