Energy stocks roar ahead as crude oil jumps 3%

The energy sector (XLE +1.5% ) is easily the top performer in the early going, lifted by a sharp rally in crude oil on speculation that Russia will agree to go along with a production cut that has been proposed by OPEC+.

Also, China reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the end of January, easing concerns about a dropoff in demand for oil.

March WTI crude +2.8% to $51.33/bbl and April Brent +3.3% to $55.83/bbl, trimming gains slightly after U.S. weekly data showed a larger than expected 7.5M-barrel inventory build.

Among noteworthy gainers: NE +23.4 %, VAL +8.1% , NBR +6.6% , RIG +6.2% , DVN +3.3% , COP +2.8% , NOV +2.7% , HAL +2.6% , OXY +2.2% , ET +2.2% , EPD +2.1% , PAA +2.1% .

The energy sector has climbed 2.1% so far this week, trimming its Q1 loss to 8.6%.

In its monthly report, OPEC cut its forecast for oil demand growth this year, citing the coronavirus outbreak as the primary reason.

OPEC now expects 2020 daily oil demand growth of 990K bbl/day, 230K bbl/day below its previous forecast, while also cutting its full-year global economic growth forecast to 3%.

