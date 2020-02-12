Coronavirus anxiety fades a bit in apparel sector

Apparel stocks are breaking higher on a more optimistic view of when manufacturing in China will return to normal. A relatively confident tone from PVH (PVH +4% ) management today on the coronavirus impact over the balance of the year is also boosting sentiment.

Notable advancers include Fossil (FOSL +5.1% ), Crocs (CROX +5.1% ), Caleres (CAL +1.9% ), Steven Madden (SHOO +2.8% ), Nike (NKE +1.9% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +4.6% ), Genesco (GCO +4.7% ), Gap (GPS +3% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +2.7% ), Capri Holdings (CPRI +3.4% ), Hanesbrands (HBI +3.1% ), Ralph Lauren (RL +2.5% ), Levi Strauss (LEVI +2% ), Carter's (CRI +1.8% ), Kontoor Brands (KTB +1.8% ) and Oxford Industries (OXM +1.7% ).