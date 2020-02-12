Coronavirus anxiety fades a bit in apparel sector

Apparel stocks are breaking higher on a more optimistic view of when manufacturing in China will return to normal. A relatively confident tone from PVH (PVH +4%) management today on the coronavirus impact over the balance of the year is also boosting sentiment.
Notable advancers include Fossil (FOSL +5.1%), Crocs (CROX +5.1%), Caleres (CAL +1.9%), Steven Madden (SHOO +2.8%), Nike (NKE +1.9%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +4.6%), Genesco (GCO +4.7%), Gap (GPS +3%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO +2.7%), Capri Holdings (CPRI +3.4%), Hanesbrands (HBI +3.1%), Ralph Lauren (RL +2.5%), Levi Strauss (LEVI +2%), Carter's (CRI +1.8%), Kontoor Brands (KTB +1.8%) and Oxford Industries (OXM +1.7%).