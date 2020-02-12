Twitter +2.9% amid positive start at LightShed

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 2.9% amid a start at Buy with a healthy price target from LightShed Partners.

It's "simply a better product now," Rich Greenfield writes in a report that sets its price target just off the Street high, at $45 (now implying 23% upside).

A "more compelling/useful consumer experience" is boosting user metrics and making onboarding easier, Greenfield says, and newly introduced Topics will be a key catalyst for growth and engagement, which should lead to better-than-expected revenue growth.

Sell-side analysts are Neutral on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.