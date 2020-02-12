Kinder Morgan to hike dividend by 25% in 2020

Kinder Morgan (KMI +1.2% ) plans a 25% dividend increase this year to $1.25/share from $1.00/share currently, according to its new 10-K filing.

Based on Tuesday's closing stock price of $21.46, the 2020 dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 5.82%, well above the 4.13% yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector and the 1.8% implied yield for the S&P 500.

Kinder Morgan also says it expects to generate $5.1B of distributable cash flow, or DCF of $2.24/share, and $7.6B of adjusted EBITDA in 2020, with plans to spend $2.4B in expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures during the year.

The company reiterates that discretionary spending primarily will be funded with excess internally generated cash flow, with no need to access equity markets during 2020.