Duke Realty prices terms for $325M senior unsecured notes offering

Duke Realty Limited Partnership, an operating partnership of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE +0.5% ) has priced an underwritten public offering of $325M of its 3.05% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2050 at 97.345% of their face amount to yield 3.188% to maturity.

The offering is expected to close on February 21, 2020.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the redemption of its 4.375% Senior Notes due 2022 and use any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.