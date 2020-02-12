Oshkosh Corporation prices $300M of senior notes

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK -0.6% ) has priced $300M of senior notes due 2030 in a registered public offering at 99.624% of the principal amount with an interest rate of 3.100%.

The Company expects the offering to close on February 26.

The Company expects to receive ~$295.9M of net proceeds and intends to use it to redeem all of the Company’s outstanding $250M of 5.375% senior notes due 2025, which are scheduled to be redeemed on March 12, 2020, to pay the related redemption premium of ~$6.7M and any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.