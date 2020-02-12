NMI Holdings isn't considering returning capital yet; shares fall 13%

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) falls 13% as company management told investors during the company's conference call after the close yesterday that it's not approaching the point where it's considering returning capital.

As its customer franchise, net insurance written, and in-force portfolio expand, "our capital needs are also growth as we roll forward," he said.

"So we don't have plans today to initiate a common dividend or repurchase program," Pollitzer said. "That's not going to be a 2020 focus item for us."

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer says that thinking makes sense "given the high ROE associated with its NIW."

Q4 adjusted EPS of 75 cents beat the 71 cent consensus and increased from 71 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $104.9M fell short of the average analyst estimate of $105.8M and increased from $76.3M a year ago.

Q4 net premiums earned of $95.5M rose from $69.3M a year earlier.

Q4 primary insurance-in-force of $94.8B increased 6% Q/Q and 38% Y/Y; net insurance written of $11.9B fell 15% Q/Q and increased 72% Y/Y.

After the company's Q4 results and call, BTIG's Palmer raises his price target on NMI Holdings to $41 from $36 and reiterates his Buy recommendation.

Previously: NMI Holdings EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 11)