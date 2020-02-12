AmeraMex International authorizes stock buyback

The Board of Directors of AmeraMex International (OTCPK:AMMX) has approved a program to repurchase up to 50M shares of the Company's common stock.

Chairman and CEO Lee Hamre said, "We have decided to implement this buy back based on our view that the price of the stock does not accurately reflect the value of the Company and its increasingly positive prospects. We believe this program is a very important step in increasing shareholder value." The repurchase will be made with cash on hand.