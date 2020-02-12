AIM ImmunoTech jumps on coronavirus train, shares up 32%

Nano cap AIM ImmunoTech (AIM +32.1% ) is the latest company to hitch a ride on the coronavirus bandwagon. Shares are up on a 19x surge in volume.

Yesterday, it announced the filing of two U.S. patent applications covering the use of Ampligen (rintatolimod) to treat COVID-19 infection, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak, and one patent application covering the manufacturing process.

Today, CEO Thomas Equels appeared on Fox Business Network's The Claman Countdown and Cheddar's Opening Bell where he discussed the potential of Ampligen for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 infection.