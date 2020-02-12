CyrusOne +7.5% on report of bank engagement for M&A (updated)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) has jumped 7.5% after a Bloomberg headline saying the data center firm is retaining bankers after receiving M&A interest.

Shares had slipped on Halloween after the company said it wasn't pursuing a sale.

Bloomberg cites TMT Finance as the source for the information about CyrusOne's banker talks.

Updated: CyrusOne may have retained Morgan Stanley to gauge interest, according to the report. Details are light, but an asset sale or joint venture could be potential deals, with potential partners in Blackstone, KKR or Stonepeak.