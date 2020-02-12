Confidence in Bed Bath & Beyond evaporates

Wells Fargo says the preannounced results from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -24.1% ) yesterday effectively erased any hopes for a quick turnaround.

"BBBY cited declining traffic, increased promo activity and poor inventory management as key drivers, and as a result plans to expedite efforts to rebalance its portfolio, reset the cost structure and enhance its leadership/talent," notes analyst Zachary Fadem on the retailer's update.

"In our view, this represents a discouraging start to the Tritton era, and while it’s widely understood that a BBBY turnaround would be no easy task, we believe it’s safe to say that NT improvement appears increasingly unlikely at this point."

Wells Fargo keeps an Underperform rating on BBBY and price target of $10.