Good news on the horizon for Boeing and 737 MAX, analyst says

Credit Suisse raises its stock price target for Boeing (BA +0.7% ) to $367 from $321, reflecting increased confidence in the company's cash profit trajectory after meeting with management this week.

"While nothing material was revealed, the perspectives offered by the company... left us incrementally more constructive on the name," Credit Suisse's Robert Spingarn writes, saying he believes the company is "entering into a positive news period" culminating in the 737 MAX returning to service.

Boeing management sees the free cash flow lost from the MAX interruption as largely recoverable, but 787 rate reductions are a headwind vs. prior expectations, Spingarn says.

The main risk for Boeing is if it cannot hit the mid-2020 in-service timeline for the MAX, which could mean more cash out the door to compensate customers for delays, Spingarn says, while noting the company has ample cash on hand.

Baird analyst Peter Arment also attended the same event with Boeing, and says customer compensation and program costs are "front-loaded," likely leaving 2022 as "the first true clean year, and it will take until 2023 to get back to 52 [MAX jets] per month."

Spingarn still is not recommending the stock, keeping his rating at Hold; Arment also rates Boeing as a Hold, with a $322 price target.

Boeing's Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Neutral.