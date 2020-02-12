Pretium Resources 2019 production came in 10% lower than previously guided; launches CEO search

Pretium Resources (PVG -15.7% ) had guided for 390,000 to 420,000 ounces of annual gold production and 2019 production came up nearly 10% shy of the low end of guidance with 354,400 ounces.

Reports higher Q4 adjusted profit of $33.1M up 64% Y/Y primarily due to higher gold prices; free cash flow stood at $49.7M.

Meanwhile, Pretium said it has started searching for a new president and CEO, with current CEO Joseph Ovsenek planning to continue in his role while the search is under way.

AISC increased to $866/ounce from $784 a year earlier

The company said that 2020 Brucejack projection is expected to be in the range of 325,000 to 365,000 ounces, with AISC to be $910 to $1,060 per ounce of gold sold; midpoint of 2020 gold production guidance is slightly below 2019 actual production.

Free cash flow for 2020 is expected to be ~$100M - $170M, and targets debt reduction in the range of $80M - $150M

Previously: Pretium Resources EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)