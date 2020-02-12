Wells Fargo revamp may assure regulators of material change, analysts say

Wells Fargo's (WFC +0.2% ) move yesterday to redraw its organizational chart by dividing three units into five and adding a new sales practices oversight and management role may "indicate to regulators that WFC is starting to more materially change the culture of the bank," writes Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Brian Kleinhanzl in a note.

He adds that the changes will make WFC look "more like its money center peers."

The bank is also creating a new strategy, digital platform & innovation group, which will report directly to CEO Charlie Scharf.

"None of the reporting moves change the fundamentals at the bank and there is still a lot of wood to chop in order for WFC to improve efficiency ratios longer term," said Kleinhanzl, who has a Market Perform rating on the stock.

Each of the company's five new divisions will report to new chief operating officer Scott Powell, who also heads the sales practice oversight and management role.

Breaking down the company into more manageable units is positive for the bank and the changes are "likely to prove satisfying to the government," writes Odeon analyst Dick Bove, who rates WFC a Sell, in a note.

But with the five business units reporting to Powell, "Scharf may not be fully integrated into the day-to-day turnaround of the company which is not positive," Bove wrote.

