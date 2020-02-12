Stocks forge ahead, led by energy and consumer discretionary

  • U.S. stocks push higher, led by energy and consumer discretionary sectors, amid signs that the coronavirus spread may be slowing.
  • China's National Health Commission reported 2,015 confirmed new cases on the mainland and 97 more deaths from the new coronavirus strain; total number of confirmed cases stood at 44,653 and deaths at 1,113 as of Tuesday night, the NHC said.
  • The Nasdaq gains 0.7%, the S&P 500 increases 0.5%, and the Dow rises 0.7% in midday trading in New York.
  • Bonds slip, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up 2 basis points to 1.63%.
  • Crude oil rebounds 2.7% to $51.31 per barrel.
  • Consumer discretionary (+0.9%) and energy (+0.9%) lead the S&P 500 sectors higher, while consumer staples (-0.1%), financials (+0.1%) and utilities (+0.1%) lag the broader market.
  • The Cboe Volatility Index retreats 6.6% to 14.18.
  • In overseas markets, Stoxx Europe 600 closed up 0.6%, the DAX gained 0.9%, FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, the CAC 40 added 0.8%.
  • The U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.89.
