Dish partner plans were key to Sprint/T-Mobile OK - report

Dish Network (DISH +5.5% ) will be able to sell up to 50% of its planned wireless network, the New York Post notes in a story suggesting the company's dealmaking may have swayed a judge's approval of merging Sprint (S +1.2% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +0.9% ).

The key may have been convincing Judge Victor Marrero that Dish could become a viable fourth national carrier, via private details about a strategic partnership Dish was pursuing to build its network.

T-Mobile had demanded that Dish be allowed only to sell up to a 5% stake to new partners, but an intervention by DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim raised that threshold to 50% (so long as the new partners don't include key rivals like AT&T (T +0.2% ) and Verizon (VZ -0.8% ), or cable competitors Comcast (CMCSA +2.7% ) and Charter (CHTR +0.6% )).

Dish will need some deep-pocketed help to build a network that could rise to $15B in cost, and that re-raises the specter that Google (GOOG +0.4% , GOOGL +0.3% ) or Amazon.com (AMZN +1% ) could be in play as the partner.

From Judge Marrero's ruling: "While the mobile cores of traditional networks require large amounts of hardware that are costly to install and maintain, Dish plans to construct a ‘virtualized network’ that relies more heavily on software and cloud-hosting services provided by potential partners like Amazon."