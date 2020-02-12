Cemex loss widens as sales fall in all markets except U.S.
Feb. 12, 2020 12:31 PM ETCEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)CXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Cemex (CX -5.6%) tumbles off 52-week highs after its Q4 net loss grew to $238M from $37M a year earlier, while total net sales finished flat at $3.3B, as sales slumped in all markets except the U.S.
- Q4 operating EBITDA fell 15% Y/Y to $554M, and full-year EBITDA slumped 10% to $2.4B.
- Cemex says Q4 cement volumes in its home Mexican market fell 13% Y/Y, hurt by market caution at the start of the administration of Pres. Lopez Obrador, and by delays and suspensions of building permits in Mexico City.
- Colombia-based subsidiary Cemex Latam Holdings reports its 2019 net profit plunged 93% to $4M, due to an 11% decline in sales and the depreciation of the Colombian peso.