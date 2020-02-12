New York Fed to start publishing SOFR averages in March

To prepare for the transition away from U.S. dollar LIBOR, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will start publishing 30-, 90-, and 180-day Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) averages as well as a SOFR Index on March 2, 2020.

The LIBOR, a benchmark in determining rates for loans and other financial instruments, is being phased out after a scandal in which banks manipulated the benchmark.

The New York Fed, in cooperation with the Treasury Department's Office of Financial Research, devised the calculations used to determine SOFR and released a consultation on Nov. 4, 2019 for public comment.

There's no guarantee that LIBOR will be published after the end of 2021.

