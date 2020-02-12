Adtran unveils expanded SD-WAN portfolio

Adtran (ADTN +5% ) has announced the launch of an expanded SD-WAN portfolio for small and medium-sized businesses.

The company's new 934 SD-WAN edge platform works in conjunction with on-premises 934 platforms, promising a transition away from proprietary approaches to a virtualized approach for managed service providers.

“The SD-WAN market continues to rapidly grow, reaching over $1B in annual sales, and we’re seeing many managed service providers add this type of service to their portfolios," says analyst Lee Doyle.

Adtran is presenting “Setting Up for SD-WAN Sales Success” at the MSP Expo tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.