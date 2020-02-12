Exxon Baton Rouge refinery fire threatens oil demand

A fire broke out last night at Exxon Mobil's (XOM +0.7% ) Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana, halting production at the fifth largest refinery in the U.S.

According to Bloomberg, the outage at the 502K bbl/day complex - which supplies fuel products across the southeast U.S. and up to New York Harbor - means the refinery needs fewer barrels of crude oil, depressing a market already hit by the coronavirus crisis in China, but it could help ease a gasoline glut on the Gulf Coast, where stockpiles hit a record in late January.

Industry consultant Genscape says its monitors show all crude sections as well as a catalytic reformer at the plant are shut.

Exxon says the fire has been extinguished with no injuries.