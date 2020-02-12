Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $493.19M (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.