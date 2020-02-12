Nvidia Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+108.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (+34.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVDA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 27 downward.

