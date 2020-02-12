Delphi Technologies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.05B (-10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLPH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.