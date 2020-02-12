BorgWarner Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.49B (-3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.